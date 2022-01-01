Bismarck police arrest woman wanted in Warren homicide

Detroit News staff and wire reports

Bismarck, N.D. — Police in Bismarck on Thursday arrested a woman wanted for a homicide in Metro Detroit.

Ashinay Horton-Starks, 23, is wanted for allegedly killing a woman, Johnice Clark, following an argument at a June 5 party in Warren, and authorities had offered a $5,000 reward for her arrest.

According to Warren police, Clark had just left the party near Masonic and Schoenherr when she and a friend were chased by another vehicle driven by Horton-Starks. Police say Horton-Starks fatally shot Clark in the head on Schoenherr between Masonic and 12 Mile.

The Bismarck Police Department made the arrest, but details of how they found her were not immediately available, according to the Bismarck Tribune.

It was not clear whether Horton-Starks had legal representation, and she has not had a bail hearing.

Associated Press contributed.