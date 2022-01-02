Triple stabbing leaves 2 dead, 1 critical in Shelby Twp

Police are investigating a Sunday morning stabbing in Shelby Township that left two men dead and one woman critically injured.

Shelby Township police and fire departments responded just before 8 a.m. to an address on Woodall Street after a 911 call reporting that three people were stabbed, according to a press release.

A woman, 62, could be heard screaming for help inside the home. Officers forced entry to find the woman and two men, ages 63 and 40, had all been stabbed multiple times, police said.

The woman and 63-year-old man were transported to a hospital, where he died. She remained in critical but stable condition.

The 40-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

No other people were located inside the home, police said. The names of the victims have not been released.

The incident is under investigation, but authorities said they do not believe there is a danger to the public.

