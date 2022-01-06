Semi-truck fire closes WB I-696 at Mound

Warren — Westbound Interstate 696 is closed at Mound following a semi-truck fire, state police said.

They also said it's not clear when the freeway will reopen to traffic.

Troopers were called to the area at about 4:40 a.m. Thursday for a report of a semi-truck on fire. They arrived and found a tractor-trailer fully engulfed by flames on the interstate's right shoulder.

According to a preliminary investigation, there was no crash, there were no injuries and no other vehicles were involved. Police said the truck was carrying wood pallets, which added to the fire.

Police said the freeway will reopen once the area is safe and crews have cleaned up the wreckage and the road is inspected and salted.

