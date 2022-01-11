Macomb County nonprofit to open homeless shelter for women and children in spring

Mount Clemens — A decades-old Macomb County nonprofit is gearing up for the spring opening of its first shelter for homeless women and children.

The Macomb County Regional Emergency Shelter Team (MCREST) facility, located in a formerly vacant building at 215 S. Main Street, will house about 45 women and children for up to 90 days at a time, the group's executive director April Fidler told The Detroit News.

MCREST raised $1.6 million to renovate the three-story building in downtown Mount Clemens through a two-year capital campaign.

The shelter is expected to open to guests by April. It features bedrooms on each of the three levels, a women's common area with a fireplace and a children's playroom.

“These are people who otherwise would have to be in line at one of 30 churches in the area that provide overnight shelter,” Fidler said. “With this new facility, we can provide some stabilization of life for the homeless until resources can be found to help them live independently.

MCREST's shelter will provide meals, education and training services for homeless women and children. The site will include a Learning and Resource Center for its guests to get assistance with job and resume building and it will offer after-school tutoring.

Officials said they hope to transition shelter families into permanent housing and to help them to secure work.

Fidler said on any given day there are 45 women and children in Macomb County suddenly in need of somewhere safe and warm to spend the night. On any given night, churches and temporary shelters, including hotels, become home to 260 guests in Macomb County. Nearly half of the beds are occupied by children.

More than 1,000 children experience homelessness in Macomb County each year, she noted.

“For adults, the prospect of being homeless is bad enough,” Fidler said. “For children – it is considerably worse. They haven’t made decisions that have brought them to this point. They don’t know what is going on.”

The COVID-19 has made matters even worse, Fidler said. When the state ordered people to stay home (in 2020) — if you’re homeless, where do you go?” she posed.

Gardner White Furniture Co. on Tuesday delivered a donation of beds, Bedgear pillows and other furnishings to the shelter.

Rachel Stewart, Gardner White president, said the family-owned company is part of Detroit and steps up to provide support to groups like the Salvation Army and Red Cross.

The company is donating furniture for the building's common and reception areas and Bedgear is providing 100 twin-sized pillows.

“I’ve seen some of the children who suddenly have a bed to sleep in,” Stewart said. “They don’t want to leave it.”

The nonprofit also provides shelter services at a Shelby Township motel and partners with churches to shelter and support men experiencing homelessness.

While most churches limit stays to one week, the new shelter intends to make stays of up to 90 days the norm for the women and children it will serve.

Guests will be provided shelter on a “first-come, first-served” basis," Fidler said.

MCREST was founded in 1988 as a homeless day camp and has expanded to a nonprofit which assists about 600 people each year faced with homelessness.

To learn more about MCREST, visit mcrest.org. People in need of shelter should call (586) 415-5101.