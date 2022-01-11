Warren woman, 34, charged in stabbing death of her husband

Warren — A woman has been charged in the stabbing death of her husband, police said Tuesday.

Shakina Thomas-Alexander, 34, has been arraigned in 37th District Court on a charge of murder, Warren Police Commissioner William Dwyer said in a statement.

A judge ordered her held at the Macomb County Jail on a $500,000 bond and scheduled her next court date for Jan. 25, he said.

If convicted, she faces up to life in prison.

Dwyer said police officers were called at about 1:45 a.m. Saturday to a home in the 2000 block of Audrey near Eight Mile and Mound for a report of a stabbing.

They found the victim, Daetorian Thomas-Alexander, 28, stabbed once in the back. Information and evidence indicate the stabbing happened after an argument, the police commissioner said.

Officers rendered aid until medics arrived and took him to a hospital. Dwyer said the victim was declared dead by hospital staff Tuesday.

He said Shakina Thomas-Alexander was arraigned on a charge of assault with intent to murder before her husband died.

