Teen arrested after alleged threat at Warren's Lincoln High

A student was arrested after allegedly threatening violence at Lincoln High School in Warren, police said Wednesday.

Officers were dispatched to the campus on Federal Avenue at about 2 p.m. after a 15-year-old was reported to have threatened another student with a handgun, the Police Department said in a statement.

"Within three minutes, the Warren Police School Resource Officer and a responding WPD officer had located and placed the student in custody," according to the release.

Authorities briefly placed the school on lockdown until they confirmed there was no further threat, police said.

“I am proud that the school officials and the police department were able to work together to quickly and safely resolve this dangerous situation," Commissioner William Dwyer said. "Our training and close co-operation paid off in keeping these students safe."

The investigation continues. Detectives are expected to meet with the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, police said Wednesday.

The incident followed numerous threats in the weeks since the Nov. 30 fatal shooting at Oxford High School.

Since the attack, dozens of people have been charged in connection with threats against schools in Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties.

Last week, a 15-year-old South Lyon High School student was arrested after allegedly posting a note on Snapchat referencing “time for Columbine Part 2." An eighth-grade Livonia Public Schools student also allegedly posted an online video threatening to kill Black people while he held a gun.