Body of woman, 51, found Sunday on Macomb Twp. sidewalk

Macomb Township — Authorities are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found Sunday on a sidewalk, officials said.

Macomb County deputies were called at about 8 a.m. Sunday to the area of Garfield near Buckner Drive for a report of a deceased woman lying on the sidewalk, they said.

Investigators determined the victim was Kristyn Moser, 51.

They said the woman did not appear to be injured.

Her family told deputies she left their home during the late hours to walk to a store and never returned.

Officials said foul play is not suspected and alcohol appears to be a factor in her death. Her body was turned over to the Macomb County Medical Examiner's Office for further investigation.

