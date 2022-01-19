Roseville man charged in death of 1-year-old girl

A Roseville man has been charged in connection with the death last month of a 1-year-old girl, police announced Wednesday.

Dennis Wayne Justus was arraigned Tuesday at the 39th District Court on involuntary manslaughter, a 15-year felony, investigators said in a statement. Judge Joseph Boedeker set bond at $300,000.

An investigation found the baby was injured while Justus, an acquaintance of her mother, watched the girl at home on Dec. 17, according to the release.

The child was hospitalized with an unexplained head injury and died within days, the Police Department reported.

Police sought an arrest warrant for Justus, 28, through the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office.

"Further details of the cause of death, or other facts of the case are not being released at this time," police sa.

Justus has been at the Macomb County Jail since Friday, records show.

His next court date is scheduled for Feb. 2. The Roseville resident will be required to wear a GPS monitoring device if released, police said.