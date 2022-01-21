Former GM Warren Transmission plant site to get $180 million redevelopment

A $180 million plan to redevelopment the former General Motors Transmission plant site in Warren is expected to bring 1.4 million-square feet of new industrial space and 600 jobs, according to the city.

The Warren City Council will consider on Tuesday a brownfield plan for the 117-acre site at 23500 Mound. The owner, Missouri-based NorthPoint Development, seeks $28.6 million in tax increment financing for environmental remediation and demolition.

Mayor James Fouts says the development will be good for the southern part of the city.

“We don’t know what it will be yet, but we do know that it will be a major company,” Fouts said. “And they will occupy several spaces and it will create a minimum of 600 jobs. ... It’s going to be a great boost for the older section of the city. A section of the city that really does need development.”

The plans for the site have been in the works for at least several months, following news last spring that GM had plans to sell the property to a developer.

The plant opened in 1941 as a Navy Ordnance facility operated by the Hudson Motor Car Company. GM ended production at the plant in summer 2019 and closed it that fall following negotiations with the United Auto Workers. GM used the facility in 2020 to manufacture face masks for its COVID-19 pandemic outreach.

In a project summary submitted to the city in December 2021, NorthPoint Development, under its affiliate name, NP Mound Road Industrial LLC, said it plans to house multiple tenants on the site and make improvements to parking, green space and storm water management. Jobs at the site will pay at least $15 per hour, according to the summary.

Fouts noted expansions in recent years at GM's Warren Tech Center and Stellantis' Warren Truck Assembly Plant.

"The future looks great for Warren because we have more jobs, we have more development..." he said.

The project is among several NorthPoint Development has underway in Metro Detroit.

In Detroit, construction is underway for the M3 Commerce Center at the former Cadillac Stamping plant on the city’s east side. It will be home to Lear Corp. as it makes seats for GM’s Factory Zero assembly center.

Last month, Detroit officials announced NorthPoint's interest in redeveloping the long vacant American Motors Headquarters on the city's northwest side into two new buildings totaling 728,000 square feet of industrial space suitable for an automotive parts supplier.

In Harper Woods, NorthPoint is expected this year to demolish Eastland Center to redevelop the site for an industrial complex.

