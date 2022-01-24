Roseville woman accused of brandishing gun in road rage incident on I-94

Roseville — A woman may face charges after allegedly brandishing a gun Saturday following a road rage incident on Interstate 94, state police said.

Troopers were called at about 8:20 p.m. Saturday to a location on I-94 in Roseville for a report of road rage involving two drivers, officials said.

According to a preliminary investigation, a 28-year-old Roseville woman drew a gun and chambered a round in front of the second motorist.

The woman then left the area but troopers located her later and she still had the gun in her possession, authorities said.

Troopers arrested her after they learned she did not have a concealed pistol license, officials said. They also said they plan to submit their findings to the county prosecutor for review.

