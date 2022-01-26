Man, woman arrested in Lenox Twp. carjacking

A man and a woman have been arrested in connection with a carjacking Tuesday in Lenox Township, the Macomb County Sheriff's Office said.

Both suspects are being held at the Macomb County Jail while they await charges.

Deputies were called at about 11 p.m. Tuesday to a gas station on 26 Mile near County Line Road. The victim told deputies two people fired two shots at him before stealing his vehicle, a 2008 Pontiac G6.

The victim was unharmed and the pair fled east on 26 Mile in his vehicle.

Chesterfield Township police officers spotted the stolen Pontiac traveling west on Interstate 94 south of 23 Mile, officials said. The officers pursued the vehicle, which exited the freeway at Hall Road.

The car then headed north on Gratiot where deputies joined the car chase.

Police said the Pontiac entered a parking lot and rammed two Chesterfield police vehicles, disabling one of them. A deputy used his vehicle to disable the stolen car.

The man and woman then exited the G6 and fled on foot. Police quickly arrested two people.

Deputies and officers say they searched the man and found a handgun in his pants waistband and an assault-type rifle in a bag on his shoulder. No weapons were found on the female suspect. They also found a magazine for the rifle in the stolen vehicle.

During the investigation, deputies located another vehicle they believe was used to get to the Lenox Township gas station. The car is registered in Mississippi, where both suspects have addresses.

