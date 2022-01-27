2 Detroit men accused of breaking into store, leading police on chase in Roseville

Roseville — Two Detroit men accused of breaking into a convenience store Monday and then crashing their getaway car have been charged, police said Thursday.

Investigators are searching for a third suspect in the break-in, Roseville Deputy Police Chief Mitch Berlin said in a statement.

Both men in custody — Bryan Gray, 33, and Deshawn Watkins, 25, both of Detroit — have been charged in 38th District Court in Roseville with multiple crimes.

Gray was charged with breaking and entering a building with the intent to steal, a 10-year felony, receiving and concealing a stolen motor vehicle, a five-year felony and assaulting/resisting a police officer, a two-year felony. A judge ordered him held on a $25,000 bond.

Watkins was charged with breaking and entering with the intent to steal and assaulting/resisting a police officer. A judge ordered him held on a $15,000 bond.

Both are accused of breaking into a 7-Eleven store located on Masonic at Kelly Road between Groesbeck Highway and Gratiot at about 5:30 a.m. Monday.

Officers were called to the business for a report that a group had broken in by using a dark-colored SUV to pull the building's front doors off its hinges, according to authorities.

While en route to the location, an officer saw a potential suspect vehicle in the area of Gratiot and Masonic, police said. As he maneuvered his patrol vehicle to get a closer look, the vehicle fled.

Officers chased the vehicle south on Gratiot when its driver attempted to jump the avenue's median near the on-ramp to Interstate 94 and 13 Mile. The driver lost control and the vehicle rolled over. After it landed on its passenger side, facing south, three people who were inside the vehicle fled on foot.

An officer immediately caught one of the people after a short foot chase. Investigators later identified the man as Watkins, they said.

The other two people fled east across Gratiot.

At the time of the crash, Roseville Police Chief Ryan Monroe was heading into the department and began looking for them along the east side of Interstate 94.

Officials said Monroe saw a man matching the description about a half-mile from the scene of the crash and gave chase on foot. The man attempted to jump a brick wall, but the chief caught up to him and tackled him to the ground. Monroe restrained the suspect, who police say continued to resist and tried to flee.

Detectives later identified the suspect as Gray.

Police continue to search for the third person in the SUV. Investigators said they believe he was picked up by a second vehicle involved in the heist.

