Pair charged in Lenox Township carjacking

Two people have been charged in connection with a carjacking this week in Lenox Township, the Macomb County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday.

Nakedra Ingram and Dennis Sutton, both of Shaw, Mississippi, were arraigned Thursday in New Baltimore's 42-2 District Court on multiple felony counts.

They remain at the Macomb County Jail.

Sheriff's deputies were called at about 11 p.m. Tuesday to a Shell gas station on 26 Mile near County Line Road. A driver alleged two people fired two shots at him before stealing his 2008 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

The victim was unhurt and the two fled east before Chesterfield Township police officers spotted the vehicle headed west on Interstate 94 south of 23 Mile, investigators reported.

The officers pursued the vehicle as it exited at Hall and Gratiot, where deputies joined the chase.

In a parking lot, the suspects allegedly rammed two Chesterfield police vehicles, disabling one of them. A deputy stopped the Jeep, but Ingram and Sutton ran out, police said. They were quickly arrested.

Authorities found weapons on Sutton, 41.

The Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office authorized 11 charges against him, including carjacking, assault with intent to murder and assaulting/resisting/obstructing an officer.

Bond was set at $300,000.

Ingram, 43, was charged with six counts related to both Chesterfield police and sheriff's officials, including fleeing an officer, third-degree, carjacking and receiving stolen property.

Her bond totaled $200,000, court records show.

She and Sutton are scheduled to return to court on Feb. 7 for probable cause conferences and must be tethered if posting bond, sheriff's officials said.