1 dead, 1 hurt in Eastpointe shooting; person of interest sought

Police were working to find a person of interest in connection with a shooting Thursday in Eastpointe that left one person dead and other wounded.

The incident was reported at an apartment complex near 10 Mile and Gratiot; officers found two people shot, WXYZ-TV (Channel 7) reported.

One was pronounced dead while the other was hospitalized in critical condition Thursday night, city police told The Detroit News.

Police did not release additional details but confirmed they were seeking a person of interest late Thursday.

Ch. 7 reported they sought Dennis Carlton Evans, 60, who was believed to be driving a 2019 black Kia Optima.

Anyone with information is asked to call Eastpointe police at (586) 445-5100.