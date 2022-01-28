Suspect arrested in St. Clair Shores after chase, shots fired, state police say

The Detroit News

A suspect was in custody Friday night after a chase in St. Clair Shores Shores, Michigan State Police said.

The agency announced on Twitter around 9 p.m. that its troopers were helping officers in the Macomb County Community "with a pursuit involving shots fired."

Residents and passersby were warned to avoid the scene near Revere and Jefferson.

By 10:30 p.m., the suspect was arrested, state police said.

"Thank you to those in the area that stayed away from the scene so officers could resolve this incident," officials tweeted.

St. Clair Shores police confirmed they were investigating but did not release other details Friday night.