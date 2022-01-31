Ice fisherman rescued from Lake St. Clair in Harrison Twp.

Harrison Township — An ice fisherman fell through the ice on Lake St. Clair on Monday morning, the Macomb County Sheriff's Office said.

The incident happened at about 10 a.m., according to authorities.

He was helped out of the water by other fishermen who were nearby and deputies with the sheriff's Marine Unit, they said in a tweet. The man was not injured.

"No ice is safe ice," officials warned. "Please use caution."

