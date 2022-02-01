Roseville police probe reported shooting on I-94

Part of Interstate 94 was closed for hours Tuesday night at Little Mack in Roseville as Michigan State Police investigated a reported shooting on the freeway.

The incident was reported at the westbound lanes near Gratiot around 6:05 p.m., state police said on Twitter.

"Victims drove topside," the agency tweeted. "Troopers are starting their investigation."

Other details, including any injuries or number of vehicles involved, were not released. State police said more information would be released as the probe continued.

Meanwhile, the westbound lanes reopened at Little Mack around 8:30 p.m., the Michigan Department of Transportation said.

The alleged shooting follows a spate of roadway gunfire in the region since last year.

In 2021, MSP, which has jurisdiction over the state's freeways, investigated 67 freeway shootings in District 2, which covers Metro Detroit.

Similar acts involving road rage spurred probes and prompted police to increase patrols.

The violence has continued in 2022, with incidents reported on I-75 as well as the Lodge and Southfield freeways last month.