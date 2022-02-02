Macomb Community College to revamp its skilled trades center in Warren

Demand for careers in advanced manufacturing, technology and skilled trades is driving a $40 million renovation of Macomb Community College's Skilled Trades and Technology Center.

The renovation of the facility, located on MCC's south campus in Warren, will include new classroom and lab spaces while incorporating best practices from a variety of industries, officials said.

Skilled trades training typically requires less time in school than a four-year degree and can lead to many career paths. Michigan's Hot 25 list of high-demand, high-wage careers in professional trades include positions in healthcare and wellness, information technology, carpentry, electric utilities and automotive repair with wages ranging from $39,603 to $73,154 annually.

But the ability of Michigan employers to find skilled employees for job openings has been cited as a top concern.

“With today’s growing workforce talent gap, preparing residents for highly skilled jobs in the region has never been more important,” MCC President James Sawyer IV said in a statement.

Sawyer added that the renovation is an "important step in expanding our capacity for apprenticeships and meeting fast-evolving industry needs.”

Nearly all of the state's 28 community colleges offer skilled trades training, said Michigan Community College Association President Brandy Johnson.

The renovation of MCC's facility, built in 1968, began last week and will take more than a year to complete, said MCCC spokesman Sean Patrick. It will be closed during renovations, so programs normally located in the Skilled Trades and Technology Center will be held in other MCC buildings and in leased space in Clinton Township.

The newly renovated building is projected to reopen in fall 2023, Patrick said.

The 110,000 square-foot building will grow by 20,000 square feet of educational and lab space from a 12,000 square-foot addition and a repurposing of previously underutilized space.

Nearly $15 million of the renovation will be funded with a state capital outlay appropriation. The remaining $25 million will be covered by MCCC's capital project funds.

