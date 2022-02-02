Suspect in fatal Eastpointe shooting arrested in San Antonio, Texas

Eastpointe — A 60-year-old man has been charged in connection with the Jan. 27 shooting at an apartment complex that left one person dead and another wounded, police said Wednesday.

Dennis Carlton Evans of Eastpointe has been charged by the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office with several crimes, including first-degree murder, using a firearm during the commission of a felony, assault with intent to murder, being a felon in possession of a firearm and delivery/manufacture of narcotics, according to officials with the Eastpointe Police Department.

If convicted, he faces up to life in prison on the murder charge.

A second suspect, a woman, has also been arrested in connection with the shooting, officials said. Her name will be released at a later date and she faces an accessory after the fact charge.

Evans is accused of shooting two people Jan. 27 at an apartment complex on 10 Mile near Gratiot.

Officers were called to the complex at about 4:40 p.m. A witness reported hearing several shots and seeing a black sedan fleeing the scene.

Police found a 50-year-old woman with gunshot wounds on the ground next to a vehicle. She was somewhat responsive and taken to a hospital. Officials said she is listed in stable condition.

Officers also found a man with several gunshot wounds on the ground in the complex's parking lot. Investigators identified the man, who was dead, as Dorian Raphael Mitchell, 37.

They also believed the suspect in the shooting to be Evans. Eastpointe police said he was arrested in San Antonio, Texas. The woman was arrested in Kansas, they said.

Investigators are working on getting Evans extradited from Texas. They also said they are still working to determine a motive for the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call Eastpointe Police Det. Brian Showers at (586) 445-5100 ext 1028.

