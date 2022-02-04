Former Macomb prosecutor Eric Smith to stand trial for embezzlement

Clinton Township — Former Macomb Prosecutor Eric Smith will stand trial on 10 charges, including embezzlement, a visiting judge ruled in 41-B District Court on Friday, ending a preliminary exam that started in July.

"The court finds that the state has met its burden by a probable cause standard," said Judge Cynthia Arvant said of the five counts of embezzlement over $50.

Smith faces 10 felony counts — five counts of embezzlement and one count each of conspiracy to commit forgery, accessory to a felony after the fact, evidence tampering, conducting a criminal enterprise and misconduct in office.

Smith resigned from office in March 2020 after facing criminal charges.

Assistant Macomb County Prosecutor Mike Frezza, who spoke for about an hour to start the hearing, argued that Smith should be bound over on all 10 charges.

The prosecution contended that Smith used drug and drunk driving forfeiture monies as a slush fund, spreading it around town, whether for iPads for his kids' school or donations to area churches. They are notably all Christian churches, Frezza said

"This isn't private money, judge," Frezza said. "It's the money of the people. And Eric Smith wanted to spend it any way he wanted to."

Smith's defense attorney, John Dakman, said there are "fatal flaws" in the state's case.

"What is the enterprise?" Dakman asked. "Who is the victim in this case?"

Dakman said that if the allegedly misused funds were a criminal enterprise, "it was the worst one ever, because there was no gain. The money was flowing one way. The wrong way. Out the door."

Arvant noted that Smith's legal troubles all owe to a "turf war" between the Macomb County Treasurer's Office and the prosecutor's office over four accounts, which had been kept outside the treasurer's control.

It was the digging into those accounts that ultimately resulted in the criminal investigation and charges.

But Arvant ruled that "the state has met its burden, by a probable cause standard, that there was financial gain. ...The ultimate intent of the defendant is for the trier of fact."

Also in court Friday was Derek Miller, a former aide to Smith. He is charged with misconduct in office and conspiracy to commit a legal act in an illegal manner.

The legal act, according to Miller's attorney, Steve Fishman, was changing Employer Identification Numbers connected to the government accounts in question.

"Without knowledge of the criminal conspiracy, there is no intent," Fishman said. "The only way it can become a crime is if you know the person is going to do an illegal act with that information."

"Unless there's some evidence of criminal intent, that's the end of the case," Fishman said.

But the prosecutor's office disagreed.

"Of course, Derek Miller knew what he was doing was wrong," Frezza said in his rebuttal. "That's why he changed the EINs."

"Reasonable inferences can be drawn from changing the EINs and then changing them back," Arvant said.

Fishman had urged Arvant to be the "trier of fact" in the case, and not "rubber stamp" the government by advancing the case to trial. He argued the charges against Miller should be dismissed without moving forward.

"Who are we kidding?" Fishman said. "Where is the evidence?"

Arvant said Miller was not "just swept up in this case," and bound him over for trial on both counts.

"He knew Eric Smith did not want to provide access to the accounts," Arvant said. "This court is satisfied the court has met his burden."

