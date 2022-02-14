1 dead, 2 arrested in connection with 'suspicious death' in Chesterfield Twp.

Chesterfield Township — A 42-year-old woman is dead and two people are in police custody after a Sunday morning crash involving a pedestrian and vehicle, officials said.

Officers were called early Sunday morning to the intersection of Hidden Brook Drive and Burgess near Interstate 94 and 24 Mile for a report of a crash involving a pedestrian, according to authorities.

Police and medics found a woman lying near the intersection with serious injuries, they said. The woman, a 42-year-old Chesterfield Township resident, was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said the evidence and witness statements they gathered were not consistent with a traffic crash, however.

Officials said police arrested two township residents in connection with the woman's death, which they are calling suspicious. They also said they believe her death was the result of a violent domestic relationship.

The investigation is ongoing, they said.

