Man dies following shooting at Clinton Twp. apartment complex

Clinton Township — Police are asking the public for help to identify those involved in a fatal shooting Sunday at an apartment complex.

Officers were called at about 12:40 p.m. to the Country Squire Apartment complex on Harper near Metropolitan Parkway for a report of shots fired, authorities said.

Police found a man believed to be in his 30s with multiple gunshot wounds, they said.

Medics took the man to a hospital where he later died from his injuries, officials said.

The investigation is ongoing and police are not releasing the victim's identity at this time.

Anyone with information about the fatal shooting should call the Clinton Township Police Department at (586) 493-7802.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez