Man charged in death of Chesterfield Township woman found near intersection

A 42-year-old man has been charged in connection with a crash last weekend in Chesterfield Township that left a woman dead, police announced Tuesday.

John Galvan was arraigned through 42-2 District Court on four felony counts: reckless driving causing death; homicide/manslaughter with a motor vehicle; failure to stop at the scene of an at-fault accident resulting in death; and operating on a suspended, revoked or denied license/causing death.

Each carries a sentence of up to 15 years, police said.

Galvan, a township resident, was arrested soon after the crash reported early Sunday near Hidden Brook Drive and Burgess.

Police and medics found a 42-year-old woman lying near the intersection with serious injuries. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said evidence and witness statements were not consistent with a traffic crash. They determined the woman's death was suspicious and resulted from a violent domestic relationship.

A second person was arrested along with Galvan but has since been released without charges, police said Tuesday.

Galvan remains at the Macomb County Jail on a $500,000 bond, records show.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for Feb. 24.