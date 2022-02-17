Eastpointe man accused of punching woman, breaking her jaw charged

An Eastpointe man accused of breaking a woman's jaw this past weekend has been charged, police said.

Zachary Antione Woodard, 28, was arraigned Wednesday in 38th District Court on charges of assault causing great bodily harm and aggravated domestic violence.

A judge set his bond at $150,000 and scheduled his next court appearance for March 1.

If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison for the assault charge and up to one year for the domestic violence charge.

Eastpointe police officers were called Sunday to the area of Gratiot and Chesterfield for a domestic assault in progress, according to authorities.

Woodard allegedly had punched a woman in the face several times, fracturing her jaw.

He fled before police arrived, officials said.

Two days later, detectives went to two separate homes where Woodard was known to frequent, they said.

While they were at one of the homes, a woman drove up and Woodard left the house and got into her car. Eastpointe and St. Clair Shores police stopped the vehicle on Interstate 94 at Nine Mile and arrested Woodard without incident.

Woodard is also facing a first-degree retail fraud charge, according to court records.

In 2018, he was sentenced to 93 days in jail after being convicted of a domestic violence charge. Before that, he was sentenced to two years of probation for aggravated assault in 2013. The next year he was sentenced to 180 days in the Macomb County Jail for violating his probation, records also said.

