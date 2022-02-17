Man held on $1M bond in fatal shooting at Clinton Twp. apartments

A 35-year-old man is being held on a $1 million bond after he was charged in connection with a fatal shooting last weekend at a Clinton Township apartment complex, Macomb County officials said.

Antoine Cortez Harvey was arraigned Wednesday through 41B District Court on charges of first-degree murder-premeditated and felony firearm, records show.

Bond was set at $1 million.

Authorities sought Harvey after the shooting reported around 12:40 p.m. Sunday at the Country Squire Apartment complex on Harper near Metropolitan Parkway.

Officer found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. He died from his injuries at a hospital.

WWJ reported Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido said the incident followed an argument between Harvey and the 42-year-victim.

Lucido's office authorized charges against Harvey on Tuesday. He was arrested and has been at the Macomb County Jail since Wednesday.

"If convicted on these charges, Defendant will be subject to life in prison without the possibility of parole for First Degree Murder, and an additional two years for using a firearm during the course of that felony," the Prosecutor's Office said in a statement.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Feb. 22.