Metro Detroiters on edge as Russian troops mass against Ukraine
Mark Hicks
The Detroit News
Tania Smyk may be far from Ukraine, but she closely follows news about any development there.
The 21-year-old’s grandparents emigrated from the country in the 1950s, so she still has relatives there and embraces her heritage. A steady stream of headlines in recent weeks about a potential Russian invasion pushed her to join others in Metro Detroit with Ukrainian links to help spread the word and respond to the escalating crisis.