Man, 36, shot and killed at Roseville bar

Roseville — A 36-year-old Warren man was shot and killed Saturday at a bar and a 25-year-old Farmington Hills man is in custody in connection with his slaying, police said.

Officials said the fatal shooting at Dooley's Tavern on Gratiot between Masonic and 14 Mile in Roseville remains under investigation.

Police were called to the bar at about 11:40 p.m. for a report of shots fired inside the establishment.

They confirmed two people had been shot. Both victims were taken to a hospital where one died from his injuries. The other victim's wounds were not serious, authorities said.

According to a preliminary investigation, a man was being removed from the bar and was fighting with employees. He produced a gun and shot the Warren man several times. Investigators said they don't believe the second victim was involved in the altercation between the shooter and the deceased.

Officials said the suspect is expected to be formally charged in connection with the fatal shooting sometime this week.

Anyone with information about the shooting or the suspect should call Roseville Police's Criminal Investigation Division at (586) 775-2100.