Man accused of shooting into Warren strip mall building held on $1M

A 34-year-old man was charged Tuesday in connection with opening fire at a Warren business this week.

Hesham Bapacker was arrested at the strip mall near Nine Mile and Ryan shortly after the incident there early Monday.

A woman called 911 around 2:09 a.m. to report someone was shooting into her building, police said in a statement.

Arriving officers found numerous shell casings and bullet holes in and around the property, according to the release. No one was struck or injured.

Bapacker was spotted armed with a handgun in the 9 and Ryan Pharmacy, police said. They evacuated three employees from the adjacent Green Day Massage Parlor and set up a perimeter to prevent his escape.

Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer authorized the activation of his department's Special Response Team. When they arrived, Bapacker surrendered without incident, police said.

Detectives obtained search warrants and seized a 9mm handgun as well as more than 100 rounds of ammunition at the pharmacy where Bapacker was arrested. Evidence technicians processed more than 40 spent 9mm shell casings and at least 30 bullet strikes, according to police.

The Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office on Tuesday authorized charges against Bapacker: two counts of discharging a firearm in or at a building, a 10-year felony; and two counts of felony firearm, a two-year felony.

Bapacker, who remains at the Macomb County Jail, was arraigned Tuesday in 37th District Court. Judge Michael Chupa set bond at $1 million.

The next court appearance is scheduled for March 10.