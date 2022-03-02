Farmington Hills man, 25, charged in fatal shooting of Roseville bar bouncer

Roseville — A 25-year-old Farmington Hills man accused of fatally shooting a bouncer at a bar Saturday has been charged, officials said Wednesday.

Michael Deshawn Altman-Tucker was arraigned Wednesday in 39th District Court in Roseville on several charges in connection with the shooting, including second-degree murder, assault with intent to murder and felony firearm, they said.

A judge ordered him held at the Macomb County Jail on a $1 million bond and scheduled his next court appearance for March 16.

If convicted, he faces up to life in prison for the murder and assault charges.

Police accuse Altman-Tucker of shooting and killing Julius Bing, 36, of Warren at Dooley's Tavern on Saturday.

According to authorities, officers were called to the bar on Gratiot north of Masonic at about 11:40 p.m. for a report of shots fired inside the tavern.

Two people had been shot, including Bing. Bing and the other victim were taken to a hospital, where Bing died from his injuries. The other victim's injuries were not serious, police said.

Investigators said Altman-Tucker was being removed from the bar and fought with employees. He allegedly shot Bing several times, police said.

Detectives said they don't believe the second victim was involved in the fight.

On Monday, the owners of the bar said in a statement distributed by Roseville police officials that they decided to permanently close the establishment "effective immediately."

Anyone with information about the shooting or the suspect should call Roseville Police's Criminal Investigation Division at (586) 775-2100.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez