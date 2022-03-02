Man accused of carjacking woman in Eastpointe, driving over her hand charged

Eastpointe — A 45-year-old Roseville man accused of carjacking a woman Tuesday has been charged, police said.

David Lee Meatte was arraigned Tuesday in 38th District Court in Eastpointe on a charge of carjacking, a life felony.

A judge set his bond at $250,000 and scheduled his next court appearance, a probable cause conference, for March 22.

Police said officers were called at about 3:15 a.m. Tuesday to a 7-Eleven store on Nine Mile at Hayes for a report of a carjacking in progress.

Officials said the victim, a 21-year-old woman, was picking up a Door Dash order and left her vehicle running when she went into the building. Moments later, she saw a man get into her car and she immediately confronted him.

The man allegedly assaulted the woman and threw her out of the vehicle. He then fled in the car, driving over her hand, investigators said.

Police found her vehicle a short time later at an address in Detroit and arrested a suspect, identified as Meatte, without incident. Officers also recovered the vehicle's keys.

Officials said the victim suffered minor injuries.