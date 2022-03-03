Detroit man charged in armed robbery of woman at Eastpointe motel

Eastpointe — A Detroit man accused of robbing a woman staying at a motel Saturday has been charged, police said Thursday.

Jumar Deshawn Lyons, 21, was charged Wednesday in 38th District Court with assault with intent to murder, armed robbery, carrying a concealed weapon and two counts of using a firearm during the commission of a felony, according to officials.

A judge ordered Lyons held on a $200,000 bond and scheduled his next court date, a probable cause conference, for March 16.

If convicted, he faces up to life in prison for the assault charge, a life sentence for armed robbery, up to five years for the carrying a concealed weapon charge and two years for each count of the felony firearm charge.

Police said officers were called on Saturday to the Imperial Motel on Gratiot near Nine Mile for a report of an armed robbery.

According to a preliminary investigation, an armed man made his way into a woman's motel room and demanded all of her belongings. He took the woman's cash and PlayStation 4 video game console.

As the man left the room, he allegedly fired a round at the victim, police said.

Their investigation led them to Lyons. After obtaining a warrant for his residence in Detroit, Eastpointe and Detroit police officers searched the home and recovered a PS4 as well as a gun and clothing that may have been worn during the robbery, authorities said.

Lyons was arrested without incident.

