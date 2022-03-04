Father accused of abusing 3-month-old twins, cat in Warren

A 32-year-old man has been charged with allegedly abusing his 3-month-old twins and a cat in Warren, police announced Friday.

Officers were called to Children’s Hospital in Detroit on Saturday for a child abuse complaint after the babies were admitted. One had fluid on both sides of the brain, the other had a skull fracture and both showed signs of previous abuse, investigators said in a statement.

Child Protective Services officials reported the injuries happened at the Extended Stay America Hotel in Warren, according to the release.

Detectives executed search warrants, and Warren animal control officers retrieved a cat that had been in the hotel room. The feline had visible injuries to its head and face. A veterinarian reported the cat showed signs of both old and recent physical abuse, police said.

On Wednesday, the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office authorized multiple charges against Darius Julius Hammond-Swan. He was charged with two counts of first-degree child abuse and one count of assault with a dangerous weapon, all felonies, and cruelty to an animal and domestic violence, both misdemeanors, police said.

Warren Special Operations Unit members and United States Marshals found Hammond-Swan in Farmington Hills on Friday and arrested him without incident.

“It is especially heinous when the victims of violent crime are defenseless infants and pets," Warren Police Commissioner William Dwyer said. "I am relieved that this suspect was quickly taken into custody and no longer poses a threat to the public at large."

One of the twins has been released from the hospital, and both babies "are expected to suffer long-term effects from the assault," Warren Police Executive Lt. David Kriss said in a statement.

Kriss confirmed Hammond-Swan is the father to the twins.

Hammond-Swan was arraigned Friday through 37th District Court.

Judge Michael Chupa set bond at $1 million and ordered him to wear a GPS tether if released. A probable cause conference is scheduled for 8:45 a.m. March 15, records show.

Hammond-Swan also faces a preliminary examination on March 22, police said.