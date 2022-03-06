Man rams car into Macomb County building, turns himself in, officials say

A man rammed his car into the Macomb County Administration Building on Saturday night and then drove to the sheriff's office and turned himself in, officials said.

The suspect, a 28-year-old man driving a Honda sedan, jumped the curb outside the building and crashed into the glass portion of its first floor twice, County Executive Mark Hackel said Sunday, and attempted to do it a third time.

He then drove three miles to the sheriff's office and crashed into a large portable generator, Hackel said, causing minor damage, before walking into the office and turning himself in.

Based on what the man told police he appeared to be having a mental health issue, Hackel said.

The site of the crash used to be a main entrance to the administration building "once upon a time," according to Hackel, but the office will be "fully functional and ready to run" on Monday.

"The damage to the (administration building) is not structural, it's more superficial, but it is a large amount of damage," said Hackel. "He broke a lot of glass windows out and some of the steel framing around them, so there's going to be a significant amount of reconstruction that's going to need to be done."

Macomb County Sheriff Anthony Wickersham said the address the man gave and the one listed on his driver's license do not match, and the office does not yet know where he lived.

"It's definitely intentional and he admitted to that, but any other details we're not releasing at this time," Wickersham said.

