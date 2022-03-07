Macomb public works leader urges action on contaminants, combined sewer overflows

The Detroit News

Macomb County Public Works Commissioner Candice Miller said Monday the state should take more steps to keep contaminants from entering the Great Lakes and other waterways and address combined sewer overflows.

Miller was reacting to a joint study conducted by Wayne State University’s Healthy Urban Waters program and the University of Florida reviewing water samples pulled from the corridor between Lake Huron and Lake Erie.

The Free Press reported Monday that the joint study found that antibiotics, acetaminophen, cocaine, the diabetes drug metformin, nicotine, PFAS and caffeine were detected in water samples.

Miller said many pesticides, pharmaceuticals and other compounds can enter the waterways through storm water runoff during major rain events leading to combined sewer overflows, including from Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties.

"This study shows why it is so important for all of us to take the issue of combined sewer overflows much more seriously. Just because the State of Michigan permits this activity doesn't make it OK," Miller said. "This study is a wakeup call for communities to separate their combined systems, and or build bigger retention basins. We can't just keep passing this issue on to future generations when what we're doing is negatively impacting our drinking water."

Several compounds, such as prescription drugs, are not fully broken down by humans and are secreted in their waste. In areas where sanitary sewers are not separate from storm sewers, the combined flow including runoff of pesticides and fertilizers from agricultural areas, and chemicals from industrial sites, reducing CSO’s helps.

Miller's office said the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy in 2020 rejected a county request to increase the storage capacity at the Chapaton Retention Treatment Basin on Nine Mile Road in St. Clair Shores.

The plan, which involved expanding the storage canal linking the underground storage basin to Lake St. Clair, would have reduced combine sewer overflows by up to 70%, representatives said.

Last year, Miller noted a detailed assessment of the decades-old Chapaton pumps was launched after summer rainstorms strained the facility.

In 2021, Chapaton and the Martin Drain Retention Treatment discharged 411 million gallons and 405 million gallons of treated combined sewer overflows into Lake St. Clair, the Public Works office reported.

Macomb County Public Works engineers continue to design and develop projects to help reduce the overflows, Miller's office said.

“Every little bit of reduction helps,” Miller said. “Water quality equals quality of life, and the problem of CSO’s — and even the occasional discharge of raw, untreated sewage that has occurred in other counties in violation of discharge permits — is not something that should just be passed along to future generations to solve.”