Corrupt Macomb politician Bucci dies, raising questions about impact on ongoing case
Robert Snell Hani Barghouthi
The Detroit News
Dino Bucci, the disgraced Macomb Township trustee convicted of extorting contractors, embezzling money and serving as the bagman for former county public works Commissioner Anthony Marrocco, died Sunday. He was 62.
His death was not a surprise but is expected to have an impact on the pending federal corruption case against his powerful boss, Marrocco, legal experts told The Detroit News.