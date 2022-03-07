Man charged with crashing into Macomb County administration building

A 28-year-old man has been charged after ramming into the Macomb County Administration Building last weekend, authorities announced Monday.

Nicholas Thompson was arraigned through Clinton Township's 41B District Court on two felony counts: malicious destruction of a building/$20,000 or more and malicious destruction of fire or police property.

Thompson was arrested shortly after the incident at about 7:15 p.m. Saturday.

Sheriff’s deputies were called to the county administration building on Main Street in Mount Clemens on a report that a black Honda vehicle drove through the front entrance multiple times then fled.

No one was in the area at the time. The damage to the front doors and surrounding glass was extensive, investigators said in a statement.

Thompson entered the lobby, said he was the one responsible and "made statements regarding his intentional act to cause damage to the Administration Building," according to the release.

The Detroit resident was taken into custody and authorities removed a handgun. He does not have a valid concealed pistol license, county officials said.

His Honda was found on the south side of the Macomb County Jail in an open field and had crashed into a commercial-size generator, investigators reported. The heavily damaged sedan was impounded.

Thompson's bond was set at $500,000. He remained at the county jail Monday night.

A hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. March 14.