Macomb doctor accused of assaults who fled to Canada arrested

The Detroit News

A Macomb County doctor accused of assaulting multiple women has been arrested in Canada and will be returned to the United States to face charges, the county Prosecutor's Office announced Thursday.

The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office launched an investigation into Dr. Mfed Mosely in January 2021 after the women came forward with assault allegations against him, officials said in a statement.

He soon fled the country, according to the release.

The Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office filed charges against him on Feb. 25, 2021.

"Mosely was recently apprehended in Canada pursuant to an extradition warrant," the Prosecutor's Office said. "Extradition proceedings are pending in the Canadian courts. The Prosecutor’s Office would like to thank the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office for their diligent work on this case."

Mosely was accused of sexual assault by several women who worked with the former Syria resident at an urgent care center in Macomb Township, Fox 2 reported this month.

Healthgrades.com lists him as having graduated from medical school in Syria in 1982.

Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs records show Mosely's medical license remains active and is scheduled to expire in November 2023.