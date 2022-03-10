Two arrested in Roseville credit union robbery, police say

Roseville — Two men were arrested Thursday after a credit union was robbed, police said.

Officers were called at about 10:30 a.m. to the Christian Financial Credit Union on Utica Road near Gratiot. The caller reported a man entered the credit union and demanded cash from a teller, according to authorities. Witnesses told officers the man was not armed.

After the teller complied, the man fled the area in a white panel van. Another man was driving the van, according to witnesses.

St. Clair Shores police officers later spotted the van on westbound Interstate 94, officials said.

Police followed the van, which continued traveling on I-94 until it exited on Cadieux in Detroit. The van then crashed into another vehicle, authorities said.

The two men then fled the area on foot.

A St. Clair Shores police officer arrested the man they believe entered the bank but the driver escaped. Police determined that suspect is a 53-year-old St. Clair Shores resident.

Officials said a Roseville Police canine unit tracked a second suspect to an unlocked garage in the area. That suspect is a 52-year-old Detroit resident.

The investigation is ongoing, they said.