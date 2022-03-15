Mount Clemens man charged in threatening Macomb judge sentenced to probation

A Macomb County man charged in connection with leaving a threatening voicemail for a Circuit Court judge last year was sentenced Tuesday to two years of probation, the Michigan Attorney General's Office announced.

Robert Scruggs, 44, received the sentence in 41B District Court after pleading no contest to one count of misdemeanor malicious use of a telecommunications device.

Judge Jacob Michael Femminineo also sentenced the Mount Clemens resident to a mental health screening. Scruggs must abide by all recommendations of the evaluation, including counseling, and cannot contact Macomb County Circuit Court Judge Richard Caretti or his staff, state officials said.

He will be sentenced to jail if he violates the terms of his probation.

“My office will continue to take direct threats against public officials seriously,” Attorney General Dana Nessel said Tuesday.

Authorities determined Scruggs called Caretti in August and left a two-minute voicemail that included death threats.

Scruggs was arraigned in December.