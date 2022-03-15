Woman, 47, killed in single-vehicle crash in Shelby Township

A 47-year-old Almont woman was killed Monday after her vehicle crashed in a wooded area, Shelby Township police said.

The one-vehicle crash happened at about noon on northbound M-53 north of 21 Mile, according to officials. Police closed the highway's northbound lanes for about three hours while they investigated the crash.

Witnesses told police they saw the Ford Expedition the woman was driving leave the roadway and go into a wooded area, they said.

Police found the driver, the SUV's lone occupant, dead at the scene.

Officials said the investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the crash should call Shelby Township Police Sgt. Mark Benedettini at (586)731-2121 ext. 325 or email him at Mbenedettini@shelbytwp.org.