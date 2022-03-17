Feds charge Michigan man in 2020 'murder for hire' in Sterling Heights

Federal officials have charged a Michigan man in connection with an alleged “murder for hire” plot that targeted a Sterling Heights woman nearly two years ago.

Andre “Dre” Sims is accused of working with someone who promised $10,000 if he killed the victim, according to an indictment filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan.

Sims was in Grand Rapids when he and an unindicted co-conspirator texted back and forth Nov. 27-28, 2020, investigators said.

The second man instructed him to travel to Flint, where Sims allegedly retrieved a 2006 Chevrolet Colorado pickup as arranged. Sims also stored the victim’s address in a Notes app on his phone, according to the court document.

After apparently stopping to meet someone in Detroit and believed to have been toting seven rounds of 0.40 caliber ammunition, Sims drove the Chevy to the woman’s residence by 5:05 a.m. and backed into a spot across the street from her front door, investigators reported.

Nearly six hours later, as the woman emerged to enter an SUV, Sims approached “and fired approximately seven to eight gunshots at the vehicle,” striking her three times, the indictment alleged.

The times and details line up with surveillance footage Sterling Heights police released in a bid to seek tips days after a Nov. 28, 2020 shooting.

Immediately after the shooting, Sims allegedly drove to the Sterling Landings apartment complex, parked the truck then left with the co-conspirator around 11:47 a.m., authorities said in the indictment.

Within three hours, he bought a one-way bus ticket with Indian Trails/Greyhound from Detroit to Grand Rapids. The alleged accomplice, who returned a Dodge Ram to the Hertz rental company at Detroit Metro Airport, texted Sims two days later agreeing to pay $2,500 for his attempt, according to the filing.

But on Dec. 19, the co-conspirator ordered another person to send Sims only $300 via CashApp.

The indictment charges Sims with: