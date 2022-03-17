Ohio woman dies following crash on NB M-53 in Sterling Heights

A 21-year-old Dayton, Ohio, woman is dead after an early Thursday morning crash in Sterling Heights, police said.

Officers were called about 12:45 a.m. to a location along the northbound M-53 expressway, north of the Clinton River overpass. They found two vehicles off the roadway.

Police closed the roadway at 18 Mile for about 8.5 hours while they investigated.

Medics gave aid to a woman in one of the vehicles. She was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

According to a preliminary investigation, both vehicles were traveling north on M-53 when one — a black 2005 BMW sedan — struck the other, forcing both of them off the road.

Police said the BMW's driver was taken to a hospital with serious injuries and is listed in stable condition.

Investigators said alcohol and drug use may have been a contributing factor.

Anyone with information about the crash should call Sterling Heights Police at (586) 446-2920.