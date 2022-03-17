Washington Township plans to withhold parks funding hits stalemate

Washington Township — The future of a decades-long tri-community parks and recreation department remains in limbo after a raucous meeting Wednesday night. Residents were seething.

After spirited debate, Washington Township trustees delayed voting on whether to adopt new bylaws that would have stopped it from paying $800,000 of its annual $1.2 million contribution to the Romeo-Washington-Bruce Township Parks and Recreation Commission. Washington Township leaders have raised concerns that township residents weren't receiving the benefits from a combined Macomb County system.