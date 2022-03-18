Driver leads police on chase on I-696

A man was arrested Thursday after leading Detroit and Michigan State Police on a chase that ended on Interstate 696, officials said.

The driver had been sought by Detroit police in connection with an investigation into an assault with intent to murder case originating in Warren, MSP reported on Twitter.

Officers pursued him to the westbound I-696 lanes near Van Dyke around 2 p.m., according to the post.

At that point, with a helicopter overhead, Detroit police asked MSP to take over the pursuit, the agency said.

"Shortly after MSP assumed the lead, the suspect vehicle slowed down and troopers boxed in the suspect," state police said.

Authorities also recovered a firearm from the vehicle.

Other details were not released Thursday night.