State police seeks tips on shots fired into Bruce Twp. home

Bruce Township — Michigan State Police are working to find out who fired several shots at a home early Tuesday morning and why, officials said.

Troopers were called at about 4:20 a.m. to a residence in the 71000 block of St. David Court near 33 Mile and M-53 for reports of shots fired.

According to a preliminary investigation, the homeowner told troopers she heard several gunshots and bullets striking her house. They found several bullet holes in the home and in a vehicle that was parked next to it, officials said. Troopers also found several shell casings.

No injuries were reported.

Investigators said the woman told them she has no idea who may have fired the shots at her home and that she recently moved into it.

State police have searched the area with a canine unit and continue to interview neighbors.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call the state police's Metro North Post at (248) 584-5740.