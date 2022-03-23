Man killed in shooting at Warren gas station

The Detroit News

Warren police are investigating a fatal shooting Wednesday in the parking lot of a Marathon Gas Station on Ryan Road.

A 46-year-old male was shot by an unknown suspect at the gas station near Jarvis Street at about 3 p.m., police said.

The suspect left the area after the shooting, police said.

Police don't believe it was a random act, Fox 2 Detroit reported. The suspect's vehicle pulled into the parking lot and there was a confrontation with the victim, the station reported, citing police.

Police said the investigation was ongoing. Anyone with information about the shooting or the suspect is asked to contact the Warren police Commissioner Wiliam Dwyer at (586) 574-4803 or (248) 417-7500.