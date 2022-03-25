Eastpointe police investigating homicide at private residence

The Detroit News

Eastpointe police are investigating a homicide reported Friday night in a city neighborhood.

Officers were called to a home on Veronica around 7:30 p.m., the police department said.

Two people believed to be brother and sister — a man in his 50s and a woman in her 60s — had been found shot at the location, Fox 2 reported.

Police would only say there was a fatality but declined to release additional details on any victims or the circumstances.

Authorities were continuing to investigate and gather evidence at 9:30 p.m.