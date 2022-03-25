Tips sought on Wednesday's fatal shooting at Warren gas station

Warren police have identified a suspect wanted in connection with the Wednesday fatal shooting of a man at a gas station.

Officials said they are looking for Joshua Malik Carter, 22, of Detroit, who they believe is involved in the death of Talal Shamo, 46, who was shot about 3 p.m. Wednesday at a gas station on Ryan Road near Jarvis about 3 p.m.

They said a $3,000 reward is being offered by Crime Stoppers of Michigan for information that leads to Carter's arrest.

Carter is about 6 feet 4 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds, police said. They said he is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about him or the shooting should call Warren police at (586) 574-4815. Callers will remain anonymous.

Officials said the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office has charged Carter with first-degree murder and using a firearm during the commission of a felony in connection with the shooting.

Authorities said video of the incident was captured by the gas station's security cameras.

According to a preliminary investigation, Shamo arrived at the gas station in an Audi and remained seated in the vehicle for several minutes. A short time later, a Ford Fusion arrived and parked near Shamo's vehicle.

Investigators said a passenger in the Fusion exited the car and entered the front passenger seat of Shamo's vehicle. After several minutes, the man left Shamo's vehicle and got back into the Fusion.

Shamo exited his car and tried to flag down the Ford. The same passenger of the Fusion got out of the car and into Shamo's vehicle. A struggle between Shamo and the man broke out and gunshots were fired, police said.

The victim opened the driver's side door and fell to the ground, which is where police officers found him with gunshot wounds to the head and torso.

Police said the Fusion's driver got out of the car armed with a handgun, walked over to Shamo and fired several shots at him.

"This incident was not a random act of violence," Warren Police Commissioner William Dwyer said in a statement Friday. "The location of the shooting appears to have been an agreed upon meeting spot between the suspects and the victim."