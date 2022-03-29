Teen dies after car collides with another driver, hits garage in Clinton Twp.

A 17-year-old driver died Tuesday after colliding with another car and hitting a garage in Clinton Township, police said.

The girl was driving east on 19 Mile near Romeo Plank in a 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt around 7:25 p.m. when her car struck a 2013 Ford Explorer, the Police Department said in a statement.

The Chevy lost control, plowed through fencing and crashed into a detached garage at a nearby home, according to the release.

The teen was pronounced dead at the scene. Her parents have been notified.

Police described the teen as a local student but said they were not releasing her name or other details Tuesday.

No other injuries were reported in the incident.