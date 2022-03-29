Suspect in fatal March 23 shooting at Warren gas station turns self in

Warren — A man wanted in connection with the fatal shooting Wednesday of a man at a gas station has turned himself in, officials said.

Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer said Joshua Malik Carter, 22, of Detroit surrendered himself to authorities Tuesday and is expected to be charged in 37th District Court in connection with the crime.

Officials named Carter as a suspect in the shooting Friday. They said a $3,000 reward was offered by Crime Stoppers of Michigan for information leading to his arrest.

Investigators said they allege Carter was involved in the death of Talal Shamo, 46, who was shot about 3 p.m. Wednesday at a gas station on Ryan Road near Jarvis.

Authorities said video of the incident was captured by the gas station's security cameras.

According to a preliminary investigation, Shamo arrived at the gas station in an Audi and remained seated in the vehicle for several minutes. A short time later, a Ford Fusion arrived and parked near Shamo's vehicle.

Investigators said a passenger in the Fusion exited the car and entered the front passenger seat of Shamo's vehicle. After several minutes, the man left Shamo's vehicle and got back into the Fusion.

Shamo exited his car and tried to flag down the Ford. The same passenger of the Fusion got out of the car and into Shamo's vehicle. A struggle between Shamo and the man broke out and gunshots were fired, police said.

The victim opened the driver's side door and fell to the ground, which is where police officers found him with gunshot wounds to the head and torso.

Police said the Fusion's driver got out of the car armed with a handgun, walked over to Shamo and fired several shots at him.